After winning the Class 1A cross-country state title this fall, the Woodbury resident won the 3,200-meter and 1,600 runs at the state track and field meet this weekend at Hamline University.

Wolfgram did not run a personal record in the 1,600-meter run on June 10, a race that took place with temperatures in the mid-90s, but she won by almost a second after crossing the line in 5 minutes, 5 seconds.

"I came in to win, so I'm happy I did that," Wolfgram said.

The June 9, 3,200 run was held under more seasonal conditions for early June, and Wolfgram ran a personal record in the race of 10:41.84. Although she was the only runner to break 11 minutes, Wolfgram appreciated some early competition for pushing her to the finish line.

"I don't think I would have gotten that time without the other competitors because Brynnan Covington, who got third place, she was catching me the third lap," she said. "When I figured that out, I had to go. I'm pretty happy she caught me, she gave me the signal to get going."

With three state championships in hand, the eighth-grader is ready for a summer break.

"It feels good, I'm kind of glad it's over," Wolfgram said. "The stress is gone now, and I'll have a little bit of a break from it before cross-country."

Haland finishes on podium

Math and Science Academy senior Ellie Haland finished her high school career on the podium in the 800-meter run.

Haland placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:20.57. It was a one-place improvement after she finished sixth as a junior last season.

"I came into it wanting to have a good time, and I did that," Haland said. "I'm happy with finishing one faster, and I'm happy I pushed myself."

Haland had a cheering section on hand, including some of her Dragons teammates and her family. However, when comparing state to the regular season, she enjoys having the rest of her teammates around to socialize.

"I think I actually like normal races more because then all your teammates are here," Haland said. "Tierney is here. But it's really fun racing with all these fast people."