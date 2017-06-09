Softball: Park falls twice in state tournament

The fourth-seeded Wolfpack fell to fifth-seeded Farmington 13-2 in the quarterfinals, then lost to unseeded Maple Grove 4-1 in consolation play.

Park, ranked sixth in the state and the Class 4A, Section 3 champions, finished its season with a 20-7 record.

“State tournament,” said Park head coach Bob Loshek. “State tournament, you're going to have the best pitchers in the state. Wind conditions, sunny, people are screaming, everybody wants to do well, everybody presses here and runs come at a premium.

“You've got to hit spots, you've got to move the ball around, and you've got to play good defense,” added Loshek. “We didn't do our job today. The defense kicked it around, pitchers were around the plate too much, and we didn't get our timely hits. There were times when we had Farmington where we could have put two more runs up on the board, and we just didn't get the timely hits. Unfortunately, we didn't play our best ball. Hopefully we'll be able to come back and learn from it, and hopefully, those who are going to return will get after it in the offseason.”

In the opening championship round, the fourth-seeded Wolfpack stayed with fifth-seeded Farmington through five innings. Then in the sixth, the wheels fell off for the Wolfpack. Farmington erupted for six runs in the sixth and added six more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

Farmington's Emily Berdan had six RBIs, including a grand slam in the six-run sixth inning. Park scored first, plating a run in the bottom of inning number two. Farmington tied in the top half of the third with a run. The six-run sixth put the Tigers up 7-1. They added six more in the seventh before Park got back on the board to make it 13-2.

Hanna Mortenson went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Madi Meduna, Alayna Silvis, and Riley Perryman each went 1-for-3, and that was it for the Park hitting.

In the consolation bracket, Maple Grove picked up a 4-1 win over Park to advance to the consolation championship. The Crimson scored two runs in the first inning on back-to-back RBI hits. Park cut the deficit to one in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt.

Maple Grove got the run back in the bottom of the inning, retaking a two-run lead. They would increase their lead to three with a run in the sixth. Ava Dueck threw all seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out four.

Again the Wolfpack had trouble hitting, rapping out just three hits in 23 at bats. Delaney Young was 1-for-3 while Riley Perryman and Megan Morris went 1-for-2.

It was a disappointing finish for the Wolfpack, but the future is bright. Mortenson was the only senior in the starting lineup.