The second-ranked Wildcats quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead with a quick moving offense in the Section 3 championship game. Park got three goals back to bring the score to 7-3 in the second period, but Eagan’s offense kept rolling.

“They are fast, and they can move it well,” senior Dylan Buss said. “We had a lot of unforced errors.”

Eagan led 14-5 at halftime, a big enough cushion to hold on for a section championship. Both Gavin Foote and Matt Moreland led Park’s offense by scoring twice. Isaac Peifer and Brandon Wuertz scored five goals each for Eagan.

“They don’t miss opportunities,” head coach Greg Rinzel said. “They are excellent shooters. They place the ball. They dominated the first five minutes and got seven goals up. It’s kind of hard to get back from that.”

Park qualified for the Section 3 championship game with a thrilling 12-11 victory over Rosemount on June 6.

After trailing 6-5 at the half, Park came back to lead 12-10 with two minutes left in the game before holding on for the semifinals victory.

The Wolfpack will graduate 11 seniors from this year’s roster. But many key players will also return, including two of the team's three leading scorers Grant Glazier and Moreland.

“We’ll find replacements coming up through the youth and the guys on JV,” Rinzel said. “We’ll try to come in and compete again next year. I think we’ve got an opportunity to go forward from this.”

Many of those seniors helped Park get to the program’s first section championship game. They credit hard work for a season that included a share of the Suburban East Conference title.

“We were helping each other and pushed each other on and off the field,” Buss said. “We did winter leagues, summer leagues. Tried to get everyone into it. We put a lot of work into this.”