Softball: Park rallies for section title

"Every time we've played the last few years and have lost, we've bounced back," Park head coach Bob Loshek said. "Every time, we've bounced back.

"At the state tournament we bounced back, we came out strong," Loshek continued. "We said I believe in you, the coaches believe in you. You have had an awesome season. It doesn't end here. We're going to bounce back; we're going to get this. You get to decide, are we going to end it with a loss or are you going to end the section tournament with a win?"

Sixth-ranked Park (20-4) advanced to the state softball tournament for the second straight season. It will be the 15th overall state appearance for the Wolfpack. Last season Park won the consolation championship.

"We talked about bouncing back and how one bad game doesn't define us as a team," Park senior outfielder Hanna Mortenson said. "We're so much better than just one loss."

Eagan ended its season 20-7.

Park trailed by as much as four runs before finally scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to climb back into the game. The Wolfpack then took the lead with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

"We kept putting pressure on them," Loshek said. "We were one hit from blowing it out in the fourth and fifth inning. It was just fun to watch the kids grit and get after it. They're such an awesome bunch of kids."

"We talked about how it's hard to beat a team twice," Park junior outfielder Riley Perryman said. "And how we just had to stay calm and had to fight through anything, and we knew they weren't going to beat us again by that much and we just had to stay calm."

Park's Bryanna Olson singled, and Madi Meduna followed with a double in the fifth to give Park its first lead of the game. Heather Degler and Megan Morris then drove in insurance runs in the sixth.

Eagan scored in the bottom of the seventh to close to within 9-6.

Park saved Olson for the second game, but that strategy didn't look so good early as the Wildcats scored five runs in three innings. But Olson settled down and went the distance to gain the win. She gave up 11 hits but contained the damage after the first three innings to a single run.

Pitching and defense were the keys to Park's win in the second game.

"Pitching for sure, and defense," Perryman said. "Defense was huge. We made great plays, and everyone contributed with the bat and on defense."

"Once again it comes down to defense," Loshek agreed. "We've talked about this before where our defense has to step up. You can't have three errors in a game. Let alone six to seven."

Park will play in the state softball tournament Thursday, June 8 and Friday, June 9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The Wolfpack will have games at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. the first day of the eight-team tournament.

GAME NOTES: Park starting shortstop Alayna Silvas sat out Thursday's game after injuring a hip in a collision with a Hastings player May 26. Silvas is hopeful she'll be able to play in the state tournament.

Almost nothing went right for the Wolfpack in the first game. Starting pitcher Mortenson gave up seven walks, seven hits, and 10 runs in just one and two-third innings pitched. But what worked for Park in game one, Loshek said, was keeping Eagan pitcher Alyssa Jolliffe in as long as possible, so they would know what to expect if she pitched in the second game.