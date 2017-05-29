Boys' Lacrosse: Park gets share of SEC title

The reward? A shared Suburban East Conference title with the Bears, the first in program history.

"I would say that was the most complete effort-wise game we played all year," Rinzel said. "Because we had constant effort for all four quarters."

The Wolfpack held just a 4-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But the Wolfpack offense exploded on the road, scoring seven goals to pull away in the regular-season finale.

"We were working hard the whole game, we just weren't capitalizing on our opportunities," Rinzel said. "In the fourth quarter, we capitalized on all our opportunities."

Matt Moreland led Park with three goals in the game. Sam Gieser also had three points, scoring one goal and adding two assists. Lucas Hoyt, Gavin Foote and Grant Glazier each also finished with two points.

Goaltender Zakk Morse made 15 saves in some pressure situations to help the Wolfpack win.

Park wrapped up the regular season with a 7-1 record in the SEC and a 10-3 mark overall.

The Wolfpack now will look ahead to the start of the Section 3 tournament Friday, June 2, following play-in games May 31.

Section 3 has a challenging field of teams, including state-ranked Eagan and Rosemount plus a Simley team that defeated Park 11-10 earlier this season.

But after playing a dominant final quarter against White Bear Lake, the Wolfpack have some confidence.

"I think if we play the game we played against White Bear in the fourth quarter, we can win the section," Rinzel said. "We just have to play our game the whole game and not make mistakes."