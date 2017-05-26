Doty finished first in both the 100-meter dash (12.71) and the 200 (25.77) to highlight a big day for the East Ridge sprinters, both girls and boys.

"My time could have been a little better, but I'm happy with my performance," Doty said after winning the 100. "I like the 100 more, but I'm better at the 200."

Weiss won the long jump with a mark of 17-02.25 Tuesday, then came back and finished first in the triple jump Thursday with a best of 38-04.75.

Doty and Weiss climbed to the top of the victory stand for a third time as the East Ridge's girls won the 4x200 in a season's best time of 1:43.44 with the foursome of Doty, Ansley Schug, Nicole Tanski and Weiss.

"When we started running just the momentum pushed us forward, and we just all felt really fast throughout the whole race," Tanski said.

Schug, of the Raptors, narrowly missed a double win in the relays, winning the 100-meter hurdles in 14.73 and finishing second in the 300 hurdles in 44.77.

"That's a pretty good time for me," Schug said. "My PR is 14.58, so it wasn't quite a PR but it was pretty close, and with the windy day like this I'm happy with it."

Mounds View won the boys team race with 187 points. Stillwater was second with 154.50, while East Ridge and Woodbury tied for third with 140 points.

Forest Lake edged Mounds View for the girls team title, 190 to 183. East Ridge was fifth with 108 points, Woodbury eighth with 61 and Park ninth with eight.

East Ridge boys

East Ridge's third-place team finish was paced by three individual event champions and two relay winners.

East Ridge senior Thibault Ceulemans won the 200 in a time of 22.30.

Marcus Haskins won the 400-meter dash in 49.24.

Collin Sieffert of the Raptors set a season best in winning the 300-meter hurdles in 37.82.

The Raptors won the 4x200 in 1:28.46 with the team of Maxwell Ntege, Collin Sieffert, Thibault Ceulemans and Jordan Headley.

"It's never easy, but it you train hard enough it gets easier and easier," Ceulemans said.

East Ridge's 4x400 foursome of Philip Gramer, Ceulemans, Sieffert and Haskins finished first in 3:19.16, six second better than their previous best this season.

Sophomore Alec Wittman cleared 13-06 to finish second in the pole vault. Ntege and Alex Tittle went second and third in the 100 in 11.28 and 11.33, respectively. Headley was third in the 200 in 22.58.

East Ridge was third in the 4x800 in 8:30.03 with the foursome of Joseph Moynihan, Eric Gramer, Joseph Reimann and Michael Kenney. East Ridge was fourth in the 4x100 with the team of Dominik London, Headley, Ntege and Tittle.

Sophomore Reimann was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in a season's best time of 9:49.98.

Woodbury boys

The Royals were paced by four individual champions and individually dominated the field events, winning the triple jump, shot put and long jump in addition to the 100 hurdles.

Woodbury senior Adam Johnson won the110-meter hurdles in 15.22 and finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.97.

"It felt really close," Johnson said of his battle in the 110 hurdles. "Fifth lane, he was the fastest heat, so that was my goal just to beat him, so I stayed with him to the end and at that last hurdle I got him."

Ricardo Twinawe won the triple jump with a leap of 43-03.00, a huge improvement over his previous season's best of 39-09.75. Zachary Marien was fourth with a mark of 40-08.50.

Nathan Bursch finished first in the shot put with a top throw of 55-08.00. Bursch was also second in the discus at 160-05.

Andrew Kraemer was victorious in the long jump with a season's best of 21-03.50.

The Royals finished second through fourth in the 800 with Grant Wittman (1:59.69), Connor McMannes (1:59.84) and Benjamin Reuter (2:00.15). Woodbury was fourth in the 4x400 with Joe Romain, Johnson, Alexander Budke and Reuter clocking in at 3:29.06. Romain was third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:27.03.

Park boys

Sophomore Justus White finished fourth in the high jump at 5-8. The Park 4x400 team of Blake Pierre, Edmond-Esli Nkwain, Lucas Liljedahl and Kilian Okoro was sixth in 3:37.46. Nkwain was sixth in the long jump at 20-00.75. Liljedahl was eighth in the long jump at 19-10.75.

Woodbury girls

The Woodbury team of Anna Muellner, Katie Henschell, Julia Pereira and Tylar Sayles was second in the 4x100-meter relay in 50.12.

Maya Cochrane of the Royals was third in the shot put (36-10). Runo Egi finished fourth in the triple jump at 34-00. Tiffany Holiday was fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 11:51.51 and sixth in the 1,600 in 5:30.32. Maria Versaguis was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.26.(2:23.56).

Park girls

Park was seventh in the 4x100 in 53.16 with the team of Simone Barries, Adekemi Adewola, Bailey Perryman and Isabelle DeGeus.