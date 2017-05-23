Royals, Park compete in last-chance meet

Girls' top finishers were Maria Versaguis in the 100-meter hurdles (16.54), Isabelle Browne in the 1,600-meter run (6:04.68), Runo Egi in the high jump (4-08.00) and the long jump (16-00.50), Ali Grinde in the pole vault (8-00.00), and Maya Cochrane in the discus throw (93-08) and the shot put (36-09.75).

Benjamin Mills led the Park boys' track and field team with first-place finishes in the 110-meter hurdles (17.82), the 300-meter hurdles (46.51) and the boys' high jump 5-08.00. Lucas Liljedahl also won the 100-meter dash (11.44), Ebenezer Pierre won the pole vault (11-06.00) and Isaac Mamboleo took first in the discus throw (108-07).

Woodbury finished first in the girls' team standings with 82.5 points while Cretin-Derham Hall was second with 53 points and Park was third with 20.5.

The Woodbury boys' had 70 team points, followed by 68 for the second-place Park boys' and 19 for Cretin-Derham Hall.