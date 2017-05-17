Girls' Golf: Royals stay near top of SEC standings

Woodbury finished second in a nine-hole SEC meet May 8 at North Oaks Golf Club. Once again, Aayushi Sarkar led the Royals as she shot a 42. Rounding out the varsity team was Michelle Yang with a 46, Bailey Misura with a 48 and Maddi Hanson with a score of 50.

Woodbury finished second with a team score of 186, behind first-place Forest Lake with a mark of 169. Park finished third with a team score of 194.

The Wolfpack were led by Carissa Oberding and Ali Lentz who finished with scores of 47 last Monday. Victoria Bade also shot a 48.

East Ridge finished fourth in the team standings at North Oaks Golf Club after scoring a 197. Megan Youngstrom, Cassandra Stephens and Fiona Claugherty each carded scores of 49 in the meet.

The SEC teams were scheduled to play Monday, May 15, at White Bear Yacht Club and an 18-hole match today at Tanners Brook Golf Course in Forest Lake.

Royals in St. Cloud

Woodbury also finished eighth out of 18 teams in an invitational at the St. Cloud Country Club on Thursday, May 11.

Sarkar led the Royals by scoring a 77 in the invitational. As an individual, she finished third behind Alexandria's Bridget Amundson and Eden Prairie's Nicole Miller who both finished with scores of 75.

Rounding out the Royals' scoring were Hanson and Yang, both with scores of 90, and Hannah Daly with a mark of 98.