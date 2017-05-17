Boys' Tennis: Park enters section play with momentum

"We are playing great tennis right now, and we have a lot of confidence going into sections," Wolfpack coach Tony Townsend said. "We are finding ways to pull out close matches and are improving at playing more consistent high-level tennis."

Park (8-6, 2-6 Suburban East Conference) downed Woodbury 5-2 on May 9 for its first conference win as Josh Kuemmel, Nine Chindavong and Jake Kuemmel all picked up singles wins for the Wolfpack. Chindavong won his first set 6-0 but battled to a close finish, 7-6, over Ronak Basani in third singles. Jake Kuemmel had a tight first set, a 7-5 win, but cruised in the second set 6-0 to beat Aman Koul in fourth singles. Josh Kuemmel won first singles over Akhil Miryala 6-3, 6-1.

Logan Ross had the only singles loss for Park. Corbin Johnson beat him 6-4, 6-4 in second singles for the Royals.

Boss Chindavong and Sam Gallas captured first doubles for Park in a three-set match against Hunter Holst and Zach Haugstad 5-7, 7-5, 6-3. Park also won at second doubles with Tan Chindavong and Carter Ness prevailing 6-1, 6-2 over Xander Hill and Jake Rebholz.

Woodbury took third doubles in a three-set victory by Nate Saffold and Matt Rizzardi. Park's Jade Tufenk and Hunter Lo took the loss 7-6, 1-6, 5-7.

Park made it two team wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over St. Paul Como Park May 10. Ross, Nine Chindavong and Jake Kuemmel all picked up two-set wins in singles. Jake Kuemmel suffered the lone loss 7-5, 6-1.

Ness and Tan Chindavong took first doubles in two sets 6-2, 6-2 while Boss Chindavong and Gallas swept second doubles 6-1, 6-1. Tufenk and Lo took the only doubles loss in three sets.

The Wolfpack couldn't make it three in a row when facing SEC power East Ridge. The Raptors rolled 7-0, including wins in every set. Nine Chindavong and Jake Kuemmel played close opening sets in their singles matches, falling 6-4, but both lost by four or more games in second sets.

Park rebounded to beat Forest Lake 6-1 on Friday, May 12, led by a sweep of singles matches. Josh Kuemmel, Nine Chindavong and Jake Kuemmel all won in two sets. Ross posted a shutout in second singles 6-0, 6-0.

Tan Chindavong and Ness took first doubles in two sets as did Boss Chindavong and Gallas in second doubles. Tufney and Lo had the only loss of the day in third doubles, a three-set defeat.

The Class 2A, Section 3 tournament was scheduled to start Tuesday, May 16. Team section play continues through May 24, and the individual section tournament commences May 25 at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.