Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls' Lacrosse: Park goes 1-1 in conference

    By Blaze Fugina Today at 12:17 p.m.

    The Park girls' lacrosse team sits at 2-4 in Suburban East Conference play after going 1-1 against league teams last week.

    The Wolfpack defeated district rival Woodbury 11-5 at home to start the week May 9 before falling to Stillwater 17-5 on the road Thursday, May 18.

    Cayla Quade scored four goals to lead the Park offense against Woodbury. Taryn Leonard had one goal and one assist to score two points at Stillwater.

    Park's overall record this season is 5-6.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolPark girls lacrossewolfpack
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4280
    Advertisement