Girls' Lacrosse: Park goes 1-1 in conference
The Park girls' lacrosse team sits at 2-4 in Suburban East Conference play after going 1-1 against league teams last week.
The Wolfpack defeated district rival Woodbury 11-5 at home to start the week May 9 before falling to Stillwater 17-5 on the road Thursday, May 18.
Cayla Quade scored four goals to lead the Park offense against Woodbury. Taryn Leonard had one goal and one assist to score two points at Stillwater.
Park's overall record this season is 5-6.