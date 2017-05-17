Track and Field: MSA individuals rise in True Team meet

Distance runner Tierney Wolfgram wrapped up two first-place finishes for the Dragons. She took first in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 8.89 seconds and also won the 3,200 run in 10:49.62.

Her teammate senior Ellie Haland also finished near the top in a few distance events. Haland won the 800 run with a time of 2:22.90 and also finished third in the 1,600 run in 5:27.27.

Haland qualified for the Class 1A state track and field meet in the 800 last spring, and she also made an appearance at state in cross-country this fall. Dragons head coach Brendan Ruter expects Haland to build off those experiences this season.

"This year, coming off the cross season that she had, the expectation was definitely there for the 800," Ruter said last week. "We wanted to see what she could do. We've been putting her in some 400s, seeing what she could do. We put her in some miles, trying to stretch her and see where she can excel."

Brian Smith led the boys' team with a second place finish in the 400-meter dash. He took second in 53.13, behind Mayer Lutheran's Jon Trost who finished in 52.81. Smith was also third in the 800 run with a time of 2:08.64.

After running a low time in a 400 relay event earlier this spring, Ruter said Smith likely still has more potential.

"His time is coming down, so to run a 55 in a relay and then to run a 53.1 in an open, I think things are going the right direction," Ruter said. "I'm excited to see what he can do the rest of the season, not only in the 400 with some competition but in the 800 we have some high expectations for him as well."

Harris Anderson also stood out to the Dragons coaching staff after the freshman took fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:42.16 and fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:18.26.

Although the Dragons coaches would like to see Anderson work on his race strategy, he has a lot of potential considering he is just a freshman this season.

"He's probably one of the fastest freshmen in the state, so that's exciting just thinking about that," Ruter said.

The Math and Science Academy girls' team placed 13th in the True Team standings while the boys' team was 11th out of 19 teams.