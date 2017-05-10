Woodbury or East Ridge athletes won 18 individual or relay titles in the 36 events Tuesday.

Woodbury's Nathan Bursch and East Ridge's Allyson Weiss were double winners in the field events. The East Ridge boys won both the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.

Stillwater finished first in the boys' team results with 883.5 points. East Ridge was second with 756, followed by 3. Eagan, 666.5; 4. Woodbury, 663.5. 5. Hastings, 603.5; 6. Park, 455; 7. Henry Sibley, 409 and 8. Tartan, 231.

Eagan won the girls' team title with 883 points. Stillwater was second with 817.5, followed by 3. Hastings, 658; 4. East Ridge, 628; 5. Woodbury, 585.5; 6. Henry Sibley, 426.5; 7. Tartan, 383 and 8. Park, 259.5.

The winning boys and girls teams advance to the True Team state meet on May 19 in Stillwater. By finishing second, the East Ridge boys have a shot to qualify for the state meet, depending on results in the wildcard run off.

East Ridge boys

Sieffert took first in the high jump with a height of six-feet, and he won both the 110-meter hurdles (15.43) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.86). He was also fourth in the 800 in 2:01.16. In all, Sieffert accounted for 93 of East Ridge's 756 points.

Sieffert said he was happiest with his high jump results.

"I want to say high jump because I did it for the first time this year and I cleared six foot, which is a new PR," Sieffert said. "I'd say next to that the 800 because I did it right after the 300 hurdles and got a 2:01, which is a PR for me."

East Ridge's Maxwell Ntege sprinted to first in the 100-meter dash, winning in 11.19. Teammate A.J. Tittle was right behind, finishing second in 11.28.

Jordan Headley won the 200-meter dash in 23.06. Teammates Jerald Hall was fifth in 23.27 and Thomas Haugen eighth in 23.67.

Alec Wittman of the Raptors won the pole vault with a height of 13-06.

Marcus Haskins finished first in the 400-meter dash in 50.24.

The East Ridge relay teams won both the 4x100-meter (44.32) and the 4x200 (1:32.13).

Haskins (1:58.74) and Sieffert (2:01.16) finished second and fourth in the 800-meter run. Joseph Reimann was fourth in the 1,600 in 4:40.22 and seventh in the 3,200 in 10:07.86. Hunter Olson was seventh in the shot put (41-10.75). Jerald Hall was sixth in the triple jump (38-07.75). Ntege (19-00.25) was fourth in the long jump and Emmanuel Okeleye sixth (18-07).

Woodbury boys

Woodbury senior Bursch won both the shot put (54.10.75) and the discus throw (152-03).

Jesse DeCarlo finished first in the triple jump (44-11) and was second in the 300-meter hurdles (40.89). Adam Johnson was fifth in 43.33.

"I killed triple jump," DeCarlo said. "I did 44-11, so I beat state qualifier by three inches."

Woodbury won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:24.97.

DeCarlo (15.52) and Johnson (15.61) finished second and third in the 110-meter hurdles.

Andrew Kraemer won the long jump with a leap of 19-09.25. Ricardo Twinawe was fourth at 19-03.

Joe Romain placed third in the 1,600 in 4:38.70 and teammate Connor McMannes was fifth in 4:40.94. Zachary Marien was fourth in the triple jump (39-04.50). Eric Chenault finished fifth in the 100 in 11.53. Alexander Budke was fourth in the 400 in 52.09. Ryan Murphy was sixth in the boys 4,200-meter run in 10.:05.27. Benjamin Reuter was seventh in the 800 (2:02.83).

Park boys

Justus White cleared 5-8 to finish fourth in the high jump. Ebenezer Pierre cleared 11-0 to finish tied for fifth in the pole vault. Uriah Davis was seventh in the long jump (18-04).

East Ridge girls

Weiss won both the 200-meter dash in 26.15 and the girls long jump with a best of 17-07.25.

Alexandra Doty raced to a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash, winning in 12.71.

Ansley Schug (46.79) was second, Rachel Okeleye (48.41) was third, and Bridgette Sieffert (49.26) finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles. Schug (14.88) and Okeleye (15.92) also finished second and third in the 100-meter hurdles.

East Ridge finished first in the 4x200-meter relay in 1:44.37.

Sieffert was third in the triple jump (33-00). Abby Witte was third in the 3,200 in 12:01.91 and Megan Schiferl was eighth in 12:16.66. Nicole Tanski finished fourth in the 400 in 1:01.95. Schiferl (5:38.95) was fourth and Paige Stearns (5:29.23) fifth in the 1,600. Ashley Holton (4-10) was fifth in the high jump and Lucia Witikko sixth (4-8).

Woodbury girls

Maya Cochrane of Woodbury won the shot put with a throw of 37-02. Teammate Johanna Nevin was fourth at 33-08.50. Cochrane was also second in the discus (106-11) while Nevin finished seventh (86-02).

Tiffany Holiday was second in the 3,200 in 11:57.88.

Three Woodbury runners placed in the top five in the 100-meter dash. Kaellyanna Mixson-Black was second in 12.77, Katie Henschell was fourth in 12.93 and Julia Pereira fifth in 13.03.

Henschell also took third in the 200 in 27.07. Ana Recarte-Pacheco placed third in the 1,600-meter run in 5:36.30. Haley Orf was fourth in the 800-meter run I 2:25.46 and teammate Maggie Wilson was seventh in 2:34.32. Runo Egi was fourth in the triple jump (32-07) and Anna Muellner eighth (31-11.75). Maria Versaguis was fifth in the 100 hurdles in 16.51.