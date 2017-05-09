Park loses two close SEC matches

Park lost 4-3 to White Bear Lake on May 5 and 4-3 to Roseville on May 4. The Wolfpack already had a tough start to the week with 6-1 losses to Cretin-Derham Hall on May 1 and Stillwater on May 2.

Park picked up its lone win of the week in nonconference action against St. Paul Johnson, a 7-0 rout May 3. Josh Kuemmel, Logan Ross, Nine Chindavong and Hunter Lo all won their singles matches for Park in two sets. Wolfpack doubles teams Tan Chindavong and Carter Ness, Boss Chindavong and Sam Gallas, and Jaden Tufenk and Jake Kuemmel all won their matches in two sets as well.

Josh Kuemmel and Ross had momentum going early for the Wolfpack against Roseville too, but Raiders No. 3 singles Alec Harris pushed Nine Chindavong to the limit. Chindavong prevailed 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Jake Kuemmel fell short at No. 4 singles to Roseville's Yusuke Fukushima 6-0, 1-6, 5-7. Roseville also swept doubles in two sets each.

Josh Kuemmel took a loss against White Bear Lake at No. 1 singles to Cooper Anderson 6-4, 4-6, 4-6. Ross and Nine Chindavong kept Park in the match with No. 2 and 3 singles wins in two sets each. Jake Kuemmel came up shy in No. 4 singles for a 6-7, 5-7 loss to Blake Gressen.

Park dropped No. 1 and 3 doubles but picked up a win at No. 2 doubles. Tan Chindavong and Ness won 6-1, 6-1 over Matias Erickson and Joey Perreira.

Park closes the regular season with St. Paul Como Park on Wednesday and East Ridge on Thursday. Section seeding still hangs in the balance as Townsend anticipates his team could still grab a spot as high a fifth.

"We are hoping to finish strong in our final week of the season," Townsend said.