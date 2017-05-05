Softball: Park defeats Forest Lake to stay in SEC hunt

Woodbury sits a half game ahead of Park and Stillwater in the SEC standings with an 8-2 record. Both Park and Stillwater are 7-2 in the SEC.

Park hosts eighth-ranked Woodbury in another SEC showdown Monday afternoon at Charlie Whitbred Field.

"Anytime you can get a W in this conference, especially against a really, really good Forest Lake team — another highly ranked team in the state of Minnesota — it's always good," said Park head coach Bob Loshek after Thursday's win. "The biggest thing is we really want to compete, and I'm hoping that they're (the Park players) not taking that word too lightly. If we compete and lose, that's one thing. But if we don't compete and we win, sometimes that doesn't always sit so well either.

"We had signs of competing," added Loshek. "We did a good job of competing at times. I thought we competed very well the other day against Stillwater. Our defense which has normally kept us in games the last number of years has got a little shaky the last couple of games, so hopefully, we're going to be able to shore that up in the next week or so."

It was the third straight loss for the fifth-ranked Rangers against the SEC contenders, having dropped games to Woodbury and Stillwater entering Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, it was a clutch bounce-back win for the Wolfpack, who lost a 6-4 decision to visiting Stillwater Tuesday at home. It was also a measure of revenge for Park, which fell 7-2 at Forest Lake April 12.

Park scored one run in the first and added another in the third. The Wolfpack then turned to its defense and the pitching of Hanna Mortenson and Bryanna Olson to preserve the lead.

Park's Madi Meduna opened the game with a single and came home on a run-scoring single by third baseman Delaney Young.

Young drove in the second run of the game in the third inning, scoring Alayna Silvis who singled and stole second to set up the score.

"I think we played pretty well," Silvis said. "We were solid on defense, and we were making good contact with the ball."

Senior Hanna Mortenson and sophomore Bryanna Olson combined to pitch seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out nine. Olson came in to relieve Mortenson in the fourth and struck out five batters in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Olson got herself into a jam in the seventh but pitched her way out of it. A walk followed by back-to-back bunts loaded the bases for the Rangers with one out. Olson then got the next two batters to fly out to end the game. Centerfielder Riley Perryman's throw to home on the first long fly ball kept the Rangers off the scoreboard.

"My curve was working a lot, and then my fastball inside was working the first few innings, then changeup starting working then my rise worked a little bit, but we didn't throw it that much," Olson said.

"We had a lot more energy today," Olson said. "Last time (against Forest Lake) we were on spring break, and we were, like, down. Like when they scored a few runs, it was, oh, it's not our game anymore. And then our defense just made a few errors. But this time our defense was a lot stronger, and our hitting got a little bit better."