Boys' Lacrosse: Experience pays off for Park

It was another dominant game for a Park team that has returned all of its starters from last season.

"We're pretty confident this year in our squad," said Matt Moreland, who led the Wolfpack with six goals on Thursday. "We have a very deep offense, and we move the ball."

Dylan Buss and Grant Glazier each also scored six points in the win. Buss had four goals and two assists while Glazier scored three goals with three assists.

Thursday was Park's second victory of the week, which came after a crucial 12-11 win in overtime against Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday. The win helped Park remain one of two undefeated teams in the SEC this season.

Tied 11-11 in overtime, the Wolfpack won the faceoff and drew a tripping penalty to go one man up with possession of the ball. Head coach Greg Rinzel said the penalty allowed Park to set up its offense before Gavin Foote scored the game-winning goal with a shot following a fake pass move.

"They have some really quality players who play really well," Rinzel said about Cretin-Derham Hall. "We made some mental errors but we stayed in it and got down a little bit, but we continued to fight back which is really nice to see for our team."

Park returned with some big goals this season despite going 3-5 in SEC play last year. The entire varsity lineup returned, giving the Wolfpack a level of experience not often seen at the high school level.

"Last year we were disappointed with how it turned out, so this year we all came together and thought this is our year," Moreland said. "We know how good we can be."

Rinzel said many of Park's players had played lacrosse together even before the high school season, getting to know each other in the youth levels of lacrosse. With no seniors graduating last year, the players have a sense of continuity that has given the offense freedom to operate.

"We don't really need to run a whole lot of offensive systems, we flow and let the guys play and see what the other offense or defense gives you," Rinzel said.

The Park lacrosse team was looking forward to a Saturday matchup at Simley after Thursday's victory. The Spartans are 3-1 this season with their only loss coming by one goal to St. Thomas Academy.

"We're moving to try to get to that next level," Rinzel said. "We have a tough game on Saturday, so we'll prepare hard tomorrow."