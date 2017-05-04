Schug, Weiss win for Raptors at elite meet

Hosted at Hamline University in St. Paul, the Elite Meet brings together top track athletes around the state based on times and distances regardless of class. Many of the top performing athletes usually return to Hamline again in June for the state meet.

Schug and Weiss did their part to gain momentum going into the season's final weeks before state with wins at the Elite Meet. Schug, a senior, won the girls 100-meter hurdles at 14.64 seconds.

"She focuses on doing those little things, and she's a great leader for our underclassmen," Raptors coach Kelsey Joson said.

Weiss won the triple jump at 39 feet, 11.5 inches. Joson had Weiss limit her jumps at the meet to stay fresher for future meets, and the Raptors junior made the most of her few jumps.

"After that 4x2 (relay), she just popped a huge jump," Joson said.

Both Schug and Weiss competed in multiple events for the Raptors.

Schug placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 46.85, and she helped the Raptors 4x200-meter relay team take second at 1:44.34. Weiss, a junior, also ran that relay, and took eighth individually in the long jump at 17-4.75.

East Ridge 4x200-meter relay runners also included junior Nicole Tanski and senior Alexandra Doty. Besides the relay, Doty also placed seventh in the 200 at 26.22 and 12th in the 100 at 12.91.

Raptors boys relay team wins

East Ridge's 4x200 boys relay team won at 1:29 in the Elite Meet April 28. The Raptors team of seniors Collin Sieffert and Thibault Ceulemans and juniors Maxwell Ntege and Jordan Headley ran the race.

Sieffert also took second in the 300 hurdles at 38.27. Senior Marcus Haskins placed ninth the 400-meter dash at 50.91.