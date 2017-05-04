Park keeps pace at top of SEC

The Wolfpack knocked out visiting Mounds View in five innings Monday. Park took a 3-1 lead after one inning and then let pitcher Bryanna Olson go to work the rest of the game. Olson pitched a five-hitter and struck out 11 batters in the win.

Olson also went 3-for-4 with a home run at the plate. Delaney Young was 3-for-4 with another home run for the Wolfpack.

Playing Friday at Roseville, Park cruised behind the pitching of Hanna Mortenson to another easy win. Park built an 11-2 lead before Roseville made the game look closer by scoring four in the bottom of the seventh inning.

It was a revenge win for the Wolfpack, who suffered their only conference loss last season at Roseville.

Mortenson started off quickly by shutting down the Raider hitters the first couple of innings without allowing anyone to reach base. She went on to allow only one hit in four innings before Olson came in to get some added work. Olson also surrendered just one hit to keep the Roseville hitters at bay. Paige Heitkamp came in to relieve Olson, and she too gave up one hit. Heitkamp was victimized by a few walks and a couple of Park errors.

"We got a little sloppy at the end," Park coach Bob Loshek said. "The next two weeks are a couple of big weeks for us as many games are packed into a short time. We want to play our best softball of the season over the next few weeks so that we can head into the playoffs fine tuning a few things here and there."

"If we continue to pitch and play defense the way we have the last couple of years, we will always give ourselves a shot at scoring enough runs to battle with the toughest teams around," Loshek added.

Mortenson launched a three-run home run in the game to help her get win number five on the year. Heather Degler went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.