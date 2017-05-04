Eagles improve win streak to nine games

"We made some good adjustments, got a couple of hits and fortunate enough they didn't make a couple of plays," Eagles coach Dave Darr said.

New Life Academy chipped away in the sixth with two runs to tie the game 3-3. George led the Eagles with two hits, and he came in to pitch for the seventh and earned the win. He threw two strikeouts in the inning to maintain the tie.

Junior first baseman and pitcher Zach Thor threw the first six innings of the game. He struck out 10 batters while throwing 15 first-pitch strikes.

Lions senior pitcher and infielder Joe Vondrachek kept the Eagles' bats in check for the first six innings for the game. Vondrachek threw five strikeouts.

"He did a very good job changing speed and had us off balance in the first four or five innings," Darr said.

New Life Academy had a long wait to hit the field April 28 after getting rained out most of the week. The Eagles opened the week with a 13-4 win over St. Agnes April 24.

Thor led the Eagles offensively with four hits and three RBIs. George also had three RBIs as did sophomore infielder Noah Rodriguez. Senior infielder Aaron Bouillon chipped in three hits.

George earned the first of his two wins in a week with a six-inning effort against the Aggies. He struck out nine and threw 13 first-pitch strikes.

St. Agnes got four strikeouts from senior pitcher Darius Lopez in four innings, but the team couldn't make enough happen overall in the loss, allowing 13 runs on 15 hits. Offensively, senior Kieran Walsh led the Aggies in hits with two.

New Life Academy is set to return to conference action Tuesday at Maranatha Christian Academy. The Eagles visit Spectrum at 4:15 p.m. Thursday and face Caledonia at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Field in Rochester, the home of the minor league Rochester Honkers.