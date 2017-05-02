Search
    Adapted Softball: Thunderbolts win third straight game

    By John Molene Today at 9:26 a.m.
    South Washington County's Matthew Jenkins takes a look at a high ball as he bats for the Thunderbolts Monday against South Suburban in adapted softball. Photo by John Molene1 / 3
    Elizabeth Schmidt of the Thunderbolts is all smiles as she is congratulated by teammates after ripping a three-run homer against South Suburban Monday in adapted softball. Photo by John Molene2 / 3
    Thunderbolts pitcher Nathan Ponder delivers a strike against a South Suburban batter in South Washington County's 15-4 win Monday. Photo by John Molene3 / 3

    The South Washington County Thunderbolts blasted visiting South Suburban 15-4 in four innings Monday in adapted softball at East Ridge High School.

    It was the team's third straight win after suffering a pair of early season losses. The Thunderbolts improved to 4-2 on the season.

    It was a good win for the Thunderbolts, said head coach John Culbertson, but the team is still playing inconsistently.

    "Some days there's flashes of great batting and some splotchy defense," Culbertson said. "One game against Minneapolis we played great defense but had only one inning of hitting, and we won 7-5. If we can put hitting and fielding together in one complete game against a quality opponent, then we'll be able to see.

    "When we go to Chaska and then have Burnsville here, it will be a good test to see how we stack up," Culbertson added.

    South Washington County hosts New Prague Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m.

