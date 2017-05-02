Adapted Softball: Thunderbolts win third straight game

It was the team's third straight win after suffering a pair of early season losses. The Thunderbolts improved to 4-2 on the season.

It was a good win for the Thunderbolts, said head coach John Culbertson, but the team is still playing inconsistently.

"Some days there's flashes of great batting and some splotchy defense," Culbertson said. "One game against Minneapolis we played great defense but had only one inning of hitting, and we won 7-5. If we can put hitting and fielding together in one complete game against a quality opponent, then we'll be able to see.

"When we go to Chaska and then have Burnsville here, it will be a good test to see how we stack up," Culbertson added.

South Washington County hosts New Prague Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 p.m.