Track and Field: Relays lead Woodbury boys to first in Eagan

Woodbury won the boys' team meet with 113 points. Eagan was second with 109, followed by Apple Valley, 83; Farmington, 76; Shakopee, 56; Cretin-Derham Hall, 47; Lakeville South, 37; and Park, 22.

"Our athletes responded well to the elements," said Lane Swansson, Woodbury head boys track coach. "The weather was awful, and the last three events were canceled due to a malfunction with the timing equipment. Adam Johnson won both hurdles and was declared the track athlete of the meet. All four of our triple jumpers scored. Our relays performed well. We won the 4x800 and 4x200 and placed second in the 4x100."

Johnson had a huge meet, winning the 110-meter hurdles (15.76) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.64). DeCarlo was second in both, finishing in 15.81 in the 110s and 43.95 in the 300 hurdles. The two hurdlers combined for 36 of Woodbury's 113 team points in the two races.

The Woodbury boys relay teams also scored big points, winning the 4x800 and the 4x200 and finishing second in the 4x100.

Winning for the Royals in the 4x800-meter relay was the foursome of Benjamin Reuter, Peter Michalowicz, Joseph Romain and Connor McMannes in a time of 8:18.58. Woodbury was almost 40 seconds faster of second-place Apple Valley in the event.

Woodbury won the 4x200-meter relay in a season's fastest time of 1:31.09 and was second in the 4x100 meter relay in 43.78. In all the Woodbury relay teams racked up 28 team points.

DeCarlo won the triple jump with a mark of 42-08. Zachary Marien was fourth at 39-07.25 and Eric Chenault eighth at 37-00.75.

Edward Roberts of Woodbury placed second in the 100-meter dash in 11.75.

Andrew Kraemer of the Royals was second in the long jump with a jump of 18-06.75.

Parker Theis finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 100-01, and Matthew Zhang was fifth in the 400 in 55.96.

Park's Andrew Drigans threw 103-11 to finish fourth in the discus and Edric Waindim was eighth at 96-9 to lead the Wolfpack boys Tuesday.

Lucas Liljedahl of Park was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.85. Ben Mills was sixth in the high jump at 5-4, Jonathan Loera finished sixth in the 400-meter dash in 56.06. Park was fourth in the 4x200 in 1:35.78 and fifth in the 4x800 in 9:20.05.

Rosemount won the girls' team competition with 107.6 points. Edina was second with 90.2, followed by Lakeville South, 69.6; Eagan, 68.6; Farmington, 58; Shakopee, 49; Apple Valley, 41' Cretin-Derham Hall, 37; and Woodbury, 25.

Maya Cochrane of Woodbury was third in the discus (106-03).

Kaellyanna Mixson-Black was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.13.

The Woodbury team of Mixson-Black, Katie Henschell, Julia Pereira and Tylar Sayles was fifth in the 4x100 relay in 52.71.

Woodbury's Johanna Nevin was seventh in the shot put at 31-11.25. Maria Versaguis was fifth in the long jump (15-01.25), Tiffany Holiday was eighth in the 1,600-meter run in 5:33.52 and Haley Orf was eighth in the 800 in 2:30.52.