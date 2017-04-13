Girls' Lacrosse: Park works to revamp inexperienced lineup

"We graduated quite a few good players last year," head coach Scott Leonard said. "We have some good ones coming back, but a lot of girls were trying out new spots. They're just trying to learn the game still."

Sophomore Cayla Quade scored four goals in the second half, but Rosemount continued to pull away in the five-point victory. Mackenzie Lawrence scored both of Park's first-half goals.

The sophomore midfielder said running the offense has been a work in progress early this season.

"I think in the first half we weren't really patient, and we didn't really know how we wanted to score," Quade said. "We just knew we wanted to score. In the second half, we slowed things down and ran plays we knew how to run."

Park finished with a record of 5-3 in Suburban East Conference play last year. But the Wolfpack have lost 11 graduating seniors from that team, including last year's leading scorer Dani Perry who is now playing at Hamline. The team's third-leading scorer, Brooke Strenke, also graduated.

With a mix of returning starters and inexperienced players trying new positions, Leonard expects a learning process to continue through the early portion of the season.

"I have a feeling we might struggle early on, but we're hoping we start filling in," Leonard said. "I was pleasantly surprised tonight. It was a five-goal game we lost by. We had a lot of good things that I wasn't sure we were going to be able to do. We spent a lot of time yesterday in practice on defense, and they cleaned some things up from the scrimmage on Tuesday."

Park is next scheduled to face Eagan on the road Tuesday.