Column: Time to nominate outstanding athletes of the past

The criteria for eligibility are included in the Hall of Fame bylaws, which can also be found on the website. We also ask that the nominator includes a one-page narrative summarizing the nominee's accomplishments. It is the responsibility of the nominator to complete all information on the nomination ballot and verify accuracy. All information must be received in the activities office by April 15.

Last year's inductees were Marie (Borner) Ferda, Jim Hinz, Tom Patterson, Jennifer Pfeiffer and Charles Whitbred Jr. Past inductees include Sam Jacobson, Granny Smith, Laura Peters, Bill Kroschel, John Mausolf, Kerry Ligtenberg, Don Gramenz, George Chavez, Darcie (Dietz) Young, Luke Appert, Charlie Whitbred and Donna Goenne.

A sub-committee has been formed to help identify athletes and coaches from Park Senior High School's early days who would be eligible for induction. Hall of Fame historians have been researching the 1940s, '50s and '60s looking for the best candidates. Any suggestions can be sent to me at Park. This year's Hall of Fame banquet will be Saturday, Nov. 18, at River Oaks Golf Course. We look forward to inducting our 13th class into the Hall of Fame and thank everyone for their help with the nomination process.