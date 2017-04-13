Boys' Tennis: Park starts 2-0 in dual meets

Against Simley, Josh Kuemmel got things going at first singles in a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Logan Ross took No. 2 singles at 6-1, 6-0.

Nine Chindavong had a challenge in No. 3 singles, winning 6-3, 5-3. Jake Kuemmel cruised in No. 4 singles at 6-0, 6-0.

Tan Chindavong and Carter Ness won first doubles for the Wolfpack at 6-2, 6-2. Sam Gallas and Boss Chindavong won second doubles 6-0, 6-0. Jaden Tufenk and Zach Stangl also earned a shutout at third doubles at 6-0, 6-0.

"Our doubles and singles played equally well," Wolfpack coach Tony Townsend said.

Against Farmington, Josh Kuemmel fell in three sets to Jake Bauer at first singles 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

Ross got things going with a second singles win at 6-0, 6-1. Nine Chindavong took third singles at 6-0, 6-0. Jake Kuemmel won fourth singles at 6-0, 6-1.

Tan Chindavong and Ness took first doubles for Park at 6-1, 6-0. Gallas and Boss Chindavong squeaked out their first set, 6-4, in No. 2 doubles but cruised in their second set, 6-1. Tufenk and Stang won No. 3 doubles 6-2, 6-0.

The Wolfpack (2-0) took fifth out of eight teams at the April 8 Sowashco Invitational in Woodbury. Townsend said his team had its best finish ever in the invite.

Nine Chindavong had the top finish for the Wolfpack in the invite, taking third place in third singles. Chindavong beat a singles player from Rosemount to secure a third-place medal.

The tournament ran in flight format with individual brackets for singles and doubles. Teams accumulated points based on results.

East Ridge won the tournament, and Eagan took second.

The Wolfpack will return to action April 17 against Chisago Lakes before getting into Suburban East Conference play.