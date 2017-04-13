Boys' Tennis: Raptors happy with first week of play

Ben van der Sman won at first singles after finishing second to Shakopee's Jackson Allen the past few years. Last year Allen won the Class 2A singles title.

East Ridge head coach Suzie Heideman said van der Sman recalled last taking first as a freshman while playing at No. 3 singles.

"It was a really great day," Heideman said. "The weather was a little windy, but that's pretty much spring tennis in Minnesota."

Other first-place finishers in the singles lineup included Elias Ramirez at No. 2, freshman Caleb Fridinger at No. 3 and seventh-grader Luke Fridinger at fourth singles.

The youngest Fridinger has started the season 4-0 after also winning his first varsity match earlier in the week against Hastings.

"It was a good way to start the season and also just get experience at the varsity level," Heideman said.

Senior captains Evan Fridinger and Nitin Venkatesh dominated at No. 1 doubles. Heideman said the team lost just four total games in three matches during the tournament.

Taking first place at No. 2 doubles were Sujay Garlapati and Cormac Dolezal, and at No. 3 double, Subbaro Garlapati and Eli van der Sman carried the day.

The No. 3 doubles team had the opportunity to jump into the official varsity lineup with the absences of two other East Ridge players who regularly play at third doubles. Heideman credited them for playing well in the victory.

"They stepped up and two of their matches they won in super breakers," she said. "So close ones, but they pulled them out which was exciting."

East Ridge also defeated Hastings 6-1 in a home dual Wednesday, April 5. The only loss came at second doubles for the Raptors.

"It was a good first match for us all-around," Heideman said. "Hastings had great competitors. They didn't go down easy. It was a great match."