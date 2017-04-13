Boys' Golf: Wolfpack take second in Wisconsin Dells

Head coach Chad Salay said it was the first time that the Wolfpack finished in the top-eight at the annual tournament. They also finished ahead of third-place White Bear Lake, a team that has finished near the top of the Suburban East Conference the past few years.

"For the first tournament, we played solid," Salay said. "We're not obviously expecting to go out there in end-of-the-season form. I'd say, overall, at least the coaches were happy."

The Wolfpack were led by Connor McCauley who shot scores of 76 and 78 to finish with a two-day score of 154. He ended up finishing eighth overall as an individual in the two-day event.

Ben Yang scored a 79 on the first day and followed that with an 84. Andy Yang also carded a 76 on the second day of competition. Keegan Oberding shot scores of 82 and 85.

Park will hit the course next this Monday, April 17, for a tournament at Stillwater Country Club.