Baseball: Pitching, defense help Park improve to 3-0

Alt did not allow a hit until the fourth inning and ended up throwing a complete game, allowing four hits and two runs to go along with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Modestly, Alt said he still has room to improve after his second start of the season.

“I thought I could do better with first pitch strikes,” Alt said. “I was only at 51 percent. Our team goal is over 60 percent with first-pitch strikes. That’s my main goal, is just getting strikes and let the defense make plays.”

Alt worked on developing his changeup and adding a curve-slider pitch during the offseason, and head coach John McGowan said those pitches have helped him in his first two starts.

“Now he has more offspeed that keeps guys on their toes,” McGowan said.

A play at the plate was needed to help Park keep its one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday. Roseville’s Kobe Olson drove a double to the gap with one out that plated teammate Riley Sundeen. But Roseville runner Liam Traynor was tagged out at the plate by Park catcher Jordan Strand.

First baseman Nathan Larson delivered a relay throw in time for Strand to tag out the potential tying run.

“It’s something you work on in practice, but it is once in a blue moon that happens during a game,” Strand said afterward.

Strand also led Park at the plate, going 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored via designated runner Jake Christensen.

Alt and Austin Strantz each scored runs for Park, and Larson went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI.

Park has benefited from strong starting pitching and defense in the first three games to start the season. While challenging opponents still await Park in the Suburban East Conference schedule, so far McGowan has been happy with Park’s improvements on defense.

Now they just hope to start scoring a few more runs.

“When the ball does get in play, I trust my defense making the plays like we did today,” Alt said. “I think we can just hit a lot better than what we’ve been hitting. But the bats will come, the offensive part will come.”