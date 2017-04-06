Josh Kuemmel earned All-Suburban East Conference honors with a 14-8 record. He helped the Wolfpack go 7-9 overall.

"He had a fantastic year last year," Townsend said.

Besides Kuemmel, the Wolfpack return all but one doubles player from last year's squad. It gives the Wolfpack experience from top to bottom after a season where they made improvements on close matches.

"They're hard-working kids that have been on the team for several years now and have put in the work during the summer," Townsend said. "Each year, they keep on making huge steps with the progression as a tennis player."

Townsend will look for a strong season from second singles player Logan Ross who went 10-12 last year.

"The strength of our team is our singles lineup," Townsend said.

Park also has strength at No. 1 doubles with Carter Ness and Thomas Chindavong. Last year, Chindavong played singles but also saw time at doubles. Ness played at No. 2 doubles in 2016.

"Carter was probably our most solid doubles players last year (and) most consistent," Townsend said.

Townsend anticipates that No. 3 doubles may need some lineup adjustments, but otherwise, doubles look established with an experienced group.

Conference play will pose a challenge as always with boys tennis powerhouses Mounds View, East Ridge, Stillwater and Cretin-Derham Hall. Park has traditionally fallen into the bottom half of the SEC with one to three league wins.

"If we could go somewhere around .500 in conference, that would be outstanding for us," Townsend said.

Park opens its season Thursday at home against Simley followed by a home match Friday against Farmington. The Wolfpack will also play in East Ridge's invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.