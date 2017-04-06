Preview: Park boys' golf returns entire roster

"I have my entire varsity team back, so we are really excited for the year to get going," Salay said.

The Wolfpack were led at the end of the season last year by Keegan Oberding and Andy Yang. Both scored low enough rounds to qualify for the second day of competition in the Class 3A, Section 3 tournament. Other returning letter-winners include Ben Yang, Zach Schlinger, Connor McCauley and Jake Palodichuk.

Park hopes to send more than two golfers to the second day of competition in the section tournament this season. Salay suggested they could even contend for the team section title.

"We all feel like we are as good as anybody in the section," he said. "We definitely feel like if we are playing our best golf, there is no reason why we couldn't win it."

Even though the Wolfpack have six returning letter-winners, Salay said those spots were still up for grabs as the team started tryouts last week.

"We had kids from the JV that have really stepped up big time this year in the summer and played a ton of golf," he said. "They could compete for even some of those varsity spots."

Park will start the season with a tournament this Friday at Trappers Turn Golf Club at Wisconsin Dells, Wis.