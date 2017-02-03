Gymnastics: Hafner leads Park in SEC meeting with Woodbury

Hafner edged three Royals to win the all-around title with a score of 33.825. Woodbury’s Emma Golden (32.655), Haley Lind (32.250) and Ella Endrizzi (31.075) took the next three places.

Hafner was first in the floor exercise (8.775), second on the bars (8.950), third on the vault (8.650) and sixth on the balance beam (7.450).

Park won the team event 131.375 to 126.525. The Wolfpack outscored the Royals 32.675 to 29.525 on the bars, which ended up being the decisive event of the meet. Park had narrow wins on the floor and the beam, while Woodbury claimed a small team win on the vault.

Rachel Williamson of Park won the bars competition with a score of 8.975, the highest final score of the meet. Hafner was right behind her with an overall 8.950, including a 9.1 from one of the two judges.

Tori Novotny of the Wolfpack finished first on the beam with a score of 8.350.

Woodbury teammates Haley Lind and Sophia Bancker tied for first in the vault, both with scores of 8.7

Park improved its dual meet record to 6-5.

“I was actually really happy with our girls' mental performance in this one, overcoming some rough warm ups and still competing well during the competition,” said Park assistant coach Jared Flaata.

Park was still nursing some assorted injuries that kept the Wolfpack from fielding a complete team, Flaata said.

“We’re still having some injuries. That is preventing us from being at a full, complete lineup,” Flaata said.

Woodbury competes at East Ridge in the regular season finale on Feb. 9. Park hosts Forest Lake Thursday in the last dual meet of the season, also Feb. 9.

Woodbury, Park and East Ridge will all compete in the Class 2A, Section 3 championships Feb. 17 at Eagan.

“I was definitely proud of our seniors,” Woodbury coach Amy Pechmann said. “They had good meets even despite some errors. We have a lot of new skills that we’re still putting in routines, getting ready for sections. And vault is always one of our highlights.”

Individual event results

Vault – 1, Haley Lind, Woodbury, 8.675. 2, Sophia Bancker, Woodbury, 8.675. 3, Mandy Hafner, Park, 8.650. 4, Emma Golden, Woodbury, 8.600. 5, Alena Abrahamson, Park, 8.450. 6, Genny Tester, Park, 8.425.

Beam – 1, Tori Novotny, Park, 8.350. 2, Golden, 7.950. 3, Bancker, 7.850. 4, Abrahamson, 7.775. 5, Rachel Williamson, Park, 7.625. 6, Hafner, 7.450.

Bars – 1, Williamson, 8.975. 2, Hafner, 8.950. 3, Lind, 8.150. 4, Golden, 7.775. 5, Katrina Frendt, Park, 7.700. 6, Ella Endrizzi, Woodbury, 7.350.

Floor – 1, Hafner, 8.775. 2, Golden, 8.325. 3, Endrizzi, 8.325. 4, Williamson, 8.300. 5, Novotny, 8.250. 6, Abrahamson, 8.250.