Boys' Hockey: Wolfpack fall to Royals, Ponies

"We talked about establishing ourselves early as a team that needs to set the pace of the game rather than letting the other team dictate the pace," Royals head coach Wes Bolin said. "Our first periods have not been very strong this year, and we wanted to reverse that trend."

Park head coach Jay Moser said his team just wasn't ready in the matchup against the Royals.

"We were not prepared to play against Woodbury and they scored four goals in a matter of eight minutes in the first period," Moser said, adding: "That's a game we all want to forget."

Alec Wonsmos did his part in assisting on four goals for Woodbury, including the first two of the game. Wonsmos had six assists for the season coming into the game.

Alex Sanchez stepped up early in drawing Park's first penalty, a power play that resulted in the Royals taking a 5-1 lead on Luke Erickson's goal. Sanchez also assisted on the previous goal by Zach Lanz for a 4-0 cushion.

Grant Glazier scored that goal for Park on an assist from Jordan Strand to make it a 4-1 game at the time. The Wolfpack didn't sniff the scoreboard again until late in the third period on a goal by Keegan Oberding. Gavin Foote and Hunter Buth assisted on the score.

Woodbury goal scorers included Spencer Nelson, Ronnie Sweeny and Kurri Anderson. Alex Stuckert and Anderson both had two-assist performances. Ben Wahlin also chipped in an assist.

Park goalie Luke Maul had 21 saves and a .724 save percentage.

John Conlee helped the Royals in goal with seven saves and an .875 save percentage. Jack Horman stopped three shots and had a .750 save percentage.

4-1 loss to Ponies

The Wolfpack kept things closer with high-ranked Stillwater in a 4-1 home loss Saturday, Jan. 26.

Moser said his team was mentally prepared to take on the Ponies.

"I think they realized, especially against a fantastic team like Stillwater, they needed to play hard and be into the game mentally in order to keep it close," Moser said.

The Ponies took a 3-0 lead into the third period before Matthew Moreland put Park on the board with a goal at five minutes, 30 seconds. He was assisted by Keegan Oberding and Glazier. Stillwater added a goal about a minute later to make it 4-1.

Despite the loss, Moser said "very rarely can you say we had a full team of guys that played hard, bought into it, but that was one of them."

Moser noted Glazier's play.

"I don't think there was anyone that wasn't committed to playing their best, but Grant Glazier did stand out a little bit as far as his effort," he said. "It was good to see him do that."

Park had 26 shots on goal to Stillwater's 32.

The Wolfpack host Roseville on Thursday and travel to Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday.