    Wrestling: Ponies too much for Wolfpack

    By Scott Wente on Feb 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

    The young Wolfpack managed wins at just two weight classes Thursday, Jan. 26, as the team fell to Stillwater 63-9.

    Park junior Andrew Drigans pinned Stillwater's Jackson Dunleap at 170 pounds.

    Peter Oyebanji, also a junior, earned a 6-2 decision over Porter Estenson at 132 pounds for Park's other win.

    Park's Andres Sandoval (106), Jake Schwartz (120), Andrew Diaz (138), Steven Rose (145), Edric Waindim (152), Garrett Whitehead (160), Noah Johnson (182), Ryan Volkert (220) and senior Robert Marrier (285) suffered losses.

    The Wolfpack return to the mat Thursday, Feb. 1, against Shakopee.

    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-7600
