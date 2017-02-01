Wrestling: Ponies too much for Wolfpack
The young Wolfpack managed wins at just two weight classes Thursday, Jan. 26, as the team fell to Stillwater 63-9.
Park junior Andrew Drigans pinned Stillwater's Jackson Dunleap at 170 pounds.
Peter Oyebanji, also a junior, earned a 6-2 decision over Porter Estenson at 132 pounds for Park's other win.
Park's Andres Sandoval (106), Jake Schwartz (120), Andrew Diaz (138), Steven Rose (145), Edric Waindim (152), Garrett Whitehead (160), Noah Johnson (182), Ryan Volkert (220) and senior Robert Marrier (285) suffered losses.
The Wolfpack return to the mat Thursday, Feb. 1, against Shakopee.