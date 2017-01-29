Park girls tumble to White Bear Lake

The Wolfpack stormed out to a 13-1 lead in the game's first seven minutes, but couldn't sustain that momentum and watched as the game slowly slipped away in the second half.

Junior guard Riley Perryman — the star of the first half with 12 points — missed a potential game-tying short shot in the game's final seconds. White Bear Lake's Adri Perron was fouled on the rebound after Perryman's miss and sank both free throws and that was that.

"Like I just told the girls, there's 36 minutes and we're playing probably about 31 minutes of good basketball right now," Park head coach Stephanie Tolkinen said. "It's just those little lapses we have. And it's mostly on the offensive end. Once in a while it's the defensive end. We're still fouling a little more than I'd like to see.

"But it's a little bit of pressure, we get a little discombobulated, off the same page," Tolkinen added. "And usually that's where turnovers come in when we rush a little bit on the offense. When we're showing discipline and we're patient, good things happen. And it showed tonight. We had many opportunities that we scored and we took it at them."

Park lost its Jan. 24 game and four leading up to it by a combined total of 27 points and had a chance at victory in each.

Fueled by Perryman's play, Park roared out of the game against White Bear Lake. Perryman scored eight of Park's first 15 points on layups as the Wolfpack dominated the early action, grabbing leads of 13-1 and 17-4.

But White Bear Lake (9-7, 5-3) outscored the Wolfpack 12-6 the rest of the half to stay within striking distance.

Park (6-10, 1-6) led 23-16 at the half. Molly Wenner nailed a 3-pointer to open the second half to give Park a 26-16 lead. But White Bear Lake slowly but surely ate away at Park's lead the rest of the half and grabbed a 39-37 advantage with just under five minutes to play.

Delaney Young, who led Park with 16 points, scored nine straight points to keep Park in it. Her drive cut White Bear Lake's lead to 42-41 with 1:07 to play.

Young fouled out with 41 seconds left, but Park's Haji Burka drove and scored with 23 seconds left to trim the Bears' lead to 44-43. A wild scramble for a loose ball on the next possession almost went to the Wolfpack, but instead a jump ball was called and the Bears retained possession.

The Bears made 7-of-8 free throws in the final 1:25 to hold off the Wolfpack.

Park played at Cretin-Derham Hall Friday.