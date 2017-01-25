Girls' Hockey: Park loses three games to tough opponents

“We had two outstanding games against Forest Lake and St. Paul United,” Morse said. “St. Paul United was probably the best game we’ve played all year from a competitive standpoint, from a competing and a willingness-to-compete standpoint. It was extremely physical. They are very fast and very good.”

Forest Lake led 2-0 after two periods before pulling away in the third period of a 4-1 loss Jan. 17, for Park. The Rangers led in shots, 17-8, in the third period.

Tina Press scored at the 16-minute, 24-second mark of the third period to cut the score to 3-1. Madi Nolan led Forest Lake by scoring two goals, including one on an empty net late in the game.

Park was tied 3-3 with St. Paul United midway through the second period before ultimately falling 6-4 on Thursday.

Park’s Alli Lentz scored at 7:12 of the second period to tie the game at 3-3. But St. Paul United scored late in the second period and added two more goals in the third period. Lentz netted two goals for Park, while Hailey Nadeau-Robinson and Heather Degler also scored once.

Morse said the Park players ran out of fuel in Saturday’s 3-1 loss against Roseville. After playing two tough opponents, the Wolfpack did not have the same energy level in their third game in five days.

“To me, it’s more a matter of timing,” Morse said about Saturday’s game. “I can’t look at them and say you should have played harder or should have given more. Because they gave what they had.”

Megan Morris scored at 10:37 of the first period to give Park a 1-0 lead against Roseville. But the Raiders pulled away from there for the SEC victory.

Park held an overall record of 7-12-2, including 2-9-1 in SEC play after the three games last week. The Wolfpack played Cretin-Derham Hall at home Tuesday and face East Ridge at Bielenberg Ice Arena on Saturday.