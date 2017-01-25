Boys' Basketball: Park working to compete in SEC

The Wolfpack lost two home games against Roseville and Forest Lake last week. Roseville defeated Park 53-30 Jan. 17 and Forest Lake won 98-62 on Friday.

Since losing a close 78-76 game to Stillwater Jan. 3, a day when Park struggled on defense, they have at times struggled to score points.

“We gave up too many to have a chance to win,” head coach Ed Cassidy said about the Stillwater game. “Then after that, we’ve been having a tough time putting the ball in the basket.”

Against Roseville, Brandon Alt and Brendan Beaulieu each scored 10 points to lead the Park offense.

Four players scored double-digit points in Friday’s 98-62 loss to Forest Lake. Beaulieu led with 17 points, followed by Charlie Gorres and Alt with 12 points. Josh Kuemmel also contributed 11 points.

While the offense was able to contribute, this time the defense struggled to stop the Rangers.

“Unfortunately, we gave up 98,” Cassidy said. “We’re trying to find our identity. Since we were struggling offensively, we’ve been working on the offensive end and kind of ignored the defensive end. That kind of came back to bite us in the backside a little bit.”

Park dropped to a Suburban East Conference record of 0-5 with the two losses last week. The team will seek its first conference win as it is scheduled to play White Bear Lake on the road Tuesday and Cretin-Derham Hall at home Friday.

“We’re maintaining a good attitude, we’re hanging in there, we’re practicing well,” Cassidy said. “We’re still hoping for good things.”