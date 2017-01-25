Head coach Stephanie Tolkinen praised the effort from the Wolfpack players against Roseville, a team that is near the top of the Suburban East Conference standings.

After trailing 29-17 at halftime, Park put itself in a position for an upset victory coming all the way back to take a one-point lead in the second half. But Roseville played well enough down the stretch to hold off the charging Wolfpack.

“Our offense was just hitting on all cylinders,” Tolkinen said. “Our kids were making shots. Our cuts were really good. We just looked really, really good. The Roseville game was by far our best game of the season.”

Delaney Young scored 12 points to lead Park’s offense. Both Riley Perryman and Molly Wenner finished with 11 points.

Friday’s game was a strong start as Park came out with an 11-4 run early in the first half. But Forest Lake went into a full-court press, and the Wolfpack struggled to break the pressure.

Park trailed by just one point at halftime and kept it within three points through most of the second half. But Forest Lake pulled away for the 61-55 victory.

“I’ll give Forest Lake a lot of credit, it was a battle,” Tolkinen said. “We didn’t handle the pressure well. We didn’t make very good decisions that night, and didn’t finish at the rim when we needed to.”

Perryman led Park’s offense with 17 points, and Taylor Johnson also scored 15.

Park had lost its past four Suburban East Conference games in a row heading into this week, but three of those have been by six points or fewer. Park’s conference record sits at 2-6.

With a stretch of close losses, Tolkinen said it is important for the Wolfpack to stay upbeat.

“Hopefully we can learn to be resilient and continue to battle,” she said. “One of these nights, we’re going to get it. The kids have just got to keep believing.”

Park played White Bear Lake at home Tuesday and travels to Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday.