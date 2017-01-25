Boys' Hockey: Wolfpack get bounceback win vs. Forest Lake

Mounds View handed Park a demoralizing loss Thursday after it scored five unanswered goals in the third period of a 6-5 Suburban East Conference loss. After blowing a 5-1 lead Thursday, Moser was happy to see Jack Valento score a goal and give Park a win Saturday.

“That’s what made Forest Lake an important game, is to have a good bounce back and get the morale up,” he said.

Park led 3-2 after two periods of play, but Forest Lake’s Blake Gutterman tied the game at eight minutes, 53 seconds of the third period. The game went to overtime where Park took back the momentum, leading in shots, 4-2, before Valento scored the game winner.

“The third period, they kind of had the momentum,” Moser said. “And then we took it back in overtime. We had a few good chances before we actually scored.”

Jake Palodichuk, Jordan Strand and Keegan Oberding each scored goals against Forest Lake. Goaltender Luke Maul stopped 36 shots on goal in the win.

Three players went down with injuries in the Forest Lake game, including regulars Zakk Morse and Matt Moreland. Moser was optimistic that both could get back to the lineup soon.

Park took advantage of power plays early in its game against Mounds View as it used seven minutes of penalties by the Mustangs to score four goals in the second period.

But leading 5-1, Park took seven minutes of penalties in the third period which gave Mounds View plenty of chances offensively. Mounds View scored five goals to win 6-5.

Park’s Grant Glazier scored twice in the victory, with Oberding, Mason Porter and Gavin Foote also contributing goals.

The Wolfpack improved to a conference record of 2-7-1 with the 1-1 week of games. They are scheduled this week to play Woodbury on the road Thursday and Stillwater at home Saturday.