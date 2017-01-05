Wrestling: Park takes eighth at Eau Claire dual tournament

Park started the tournament by going 1-1 in its pool, resulting in a spot in the fifth through eighth place bracket. Park defeated Whitehall, Wis. 63-6 before losing 57-19 to Medford, Wis.

Park won a close 37-36 match against Eau Claire Memorial, Wis. in round one of the fifth through eighth place bracket. The dual came down to the tiebreaker criteria of most first period points, which Park won 7-4.

Park also lost to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, Wis. 45-30 and Pine Island 39-35 to finish eighth.

Peter Oyebanji won all five of his matches at 132 pounds, including two pins and two major decisions.

Park will wrestle at White Bear Lake on Friday before heading to Cannon Falls for an invitational tournament Saturday.