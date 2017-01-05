Girls' Hockey: Wolfpack go undefeated at Hastings tournament

Park defeated Moorhead 4-3 Dec. 26 and won against River Laks 5-0 on Dec. 27. In the last game on Dec. 28, Park and Hastings played to a 1-1 tie in overtime.

Park scored four unanswered goals after falling behind Moorhead 3-0 early in the second period of its game on Dec. 26. Hailey Nadeau-Robinson, Alivia Kons and Heather Degler each scored as the game was tied 3-3 after two periods. Tina Press scored the game-winner at 13:12 of the third period to put the Wolfpack ahead 4-3.

Park was dominant in its 5-0 win against River Lakes the next day. The Wolfpack outshot River Lakes 59-17, and goaltender Bryce Boreen made 17 saves.

Mackenzie Husaby scored two goals and had one assist in the win. Adison Steinke and Degler each scored one goal, and Alli Lentz had two assists.

Park outshot Hastings 35-20 in its 1-1 tie in the final day. Hastings’ Lauren Tix scored early in the first period and the 1-0 lead held until the third period when Husaby scored at the 14:29 mark.

Boreen made 19 saves in the tie game.

Park is set to play Woodbury on the road Tuesday and South St. Paul Thursday before playing Stillwater Saturday at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.