Boys' Hockey: Park puts it all together in Rochester

The Wolfpack have mixed in a few second and third place finishes, but until last week no championships. That changed on Friday when they defeated Rochester John Marshall 4-3 in the championship game of the tournament’s Gold Division.

Park used second-period goals from Mason Porter, Matthew Moreland, Jack Valento and Grant Glazier to take a 4-3 lead. Neither team scored in the third as Park wrapped up first place in the holiday tournament.

“We played pretty well and didn’t give them too much in the third period,” head coach Jay Moser said.

Park cruised to the semifinals with a 10-2 victory over Dodge County in the first round of the tournament. Brock Morris, Tony Brings and Zakk Morse each scored twice in the win, and Jason Greeder added four assists.

The Wolfpack scored four goals in the first period of a 5-2 semifinals victory over New Richmond (Wis.). Keegan Oberding, Morris, Jordan Strand, Glazier and Moreland each scored goals.

“I thought we played pretty well against New Richmond,” Moser said. “They were a little stronger, still didn’t really pose too much of a threat. They didn’t make us pay for our mistakes.”

With the three victories on Dec. 28 through Friday, the Wolfpack will enter this week on a four-game winning streak. Park holds an overall record of 6-4-1 this season.

Moser said confidence is probably the biggest difference in Park’s recent four-game winning streak.

“We’ve actually played quite well, despite some of our losses,” Moser said. “I’ve been pretty pleased with our play. It’s just a combination of a few crucial mistakes, and not being able to score consistently. And we were able to score a little bit more this weekend. So I think the confidence is building, and you have to have some confidence.”

Park is set to play Cretin-Derham Hall at home Thursday before playing East Ridge at Cottage Grove Ice Arena on Saturday.