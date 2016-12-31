Unfortunately for the Park girls’ basketball team, holding Mahtomedi to 32 points wasn’t enough Friday.

Mahtomedi won a defensive slugfest over Park 32-28 to take home the title of the tournament in Hill-Murray.

Park held a 21-19 lead with 6:15 to play only to watch the Zephyrs go on a 7-0 run – a huge run in this defense-dominated game – and take a 26-21 lead with 3:34 to play.

The Wolfpack closed to within three on an inside basket by Delaney Young and then to one point as Riley Perryman drove and scored with 2:12 to play.

But Mahtomedi cashed in at the free-throw line in the game’s final two minutes to earn the victory. In the bonus most of the second half, the Zephyrs dropped in 6-of-8 free throws at the line down the stretch.

A 3-point field goal by Park’s Hurji Burka cut Mahtomedi’s lead to 30-28 with 30 seconds to play and gave the Wolfpack some hope. But Josey Underwood of the Zephyrs buried two free throws with 20 seconds left and Park wasn’t able to respond at the other end.

It was a tough loss in a tournament in which the Wolfpack (4-5) played well, knocking off host Hill-Murray 40-37 in the opener and then edging league rival Forest Lake 46-45 in a semifinal.

Mahtomedi, now coached by former longtime Park assistant Eric Prose, improved to 8-1 on the season. The Zephyrs have lost only to Woodbury this winter.

“I just think we were just real tight all night long,” Park head coach Stephanie Tolkinen said. “It was just an emotional game for these kids. It was different playing against their former coach, a coach who has been with our program for 11 years. It was such an emotional roller coaster for these kids. We just had a hard time finishing and had a hard time getting anything together on offense.”

Molly Wenner led Park with seven points, Burka had six and Perryman five. Neither team had a player score in double figures.

“The defense – 28-to-32 – that’s a halftime score not a final score,” said Tolkinen. “Just having trouble getting going -- Delaney is in foul trouble right away. There was just no rhythm with Delaney and Riley (Perryman) on the bench for most of the first half. I think that hurt us. And our subs came in and they did a good job, but they’re just not to a level to do what Delaney and Riley do for us. I think they did fine, but we just didn’t have any scoring at all. Nobody was really getting anything going on the scoring and the kids wanted to attack the basket, but we’re still trying to force it inside and not kicking it out as much as we needed to.”

Park was hurt by fouls throughout the contest. Mahtomedi was in the bonus early in the second half and took advantage at the line. Park’s best post threat, Young, sat out for long stretches of both halves with foul problems.

Park (4-5, 0-2) returns to Suburban East Conference play with a game scheduled at Stillwater (5-5, 0-3) on Tuesday.