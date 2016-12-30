Park tops Humboldt in tournament opener

The Wolfpack advanced to the tournament finals Thursday, where they will play St. Anthony, an 84-74 winner over host South St. Paul.

The 80 points scored by the Wolfpack is the team’s highest offensive total in at least seven seasons.

Park improved to 4-1 on the season, the Wolfpack’s best start in several years.

It was Park’s second win over Humboldt in two weeks. The Wolfpack topped the Hawks 72-64 at Cottage Grove on Dec. 13.

Park led 38-21 at halftime and the margin never got closer than 11 in the second half.

“We played a little ugly, it was ugly, but that’s the holidays for you,” said Park head coach Ed Cassidy. “Kids are in a different routine. They might be sleeping in a little later and staying up later so we tried to explain to them to try and stay to as normal a routine as possible … and I think it paid off a little bit, especially on the defensive end. Even though we scored 70-some points I thought our defense probably won the ballgame for us tonight.”

Senior forward Brendan Beaulieu scored 16 points to lead a very balanced Park offense. Sophomore Charlie Gorres scored 15, junior Cole Herder 14 and sophomore Rodney Jefferson 11.

“I think we definitely are happy with one of our star players being out,” said Herder. “I think 4-1 is a good spot to be at but I think we have a long way to go.”

Josh Kuemmel and Desmond Walker scored seven each and Blake Petschen and Emmanuel Alamode had five apiece to round out the scoring for the Wolfpack.

“We’re able to share the ball more,” said Cassidy. “We’ve got a couple of nice sophomores that are helping us out and we’ve got some great senior leadership. So we’ve got a little combination of everything. Young, old, veteran inexperienced, but our senior leadership is doing a good job of putting those young kids under their wing. … Our bench is maturing up and really doing a great job for us.”

Humboldt fell to 1-5.

The Wolfpack begin Suburban East Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 3, hosting Stillwater.