    Park takes St. Anthony to overtime before falling

    By John Molene Today at 7:09 a.m.
    Park's Brendan Beaulieu drives to the basket in the first half against St. Anthony Village Thursday. (Photo by John Molene)1 / 3
    Rodney Jefferson of the Wolfpack finds the going tough inside the lane in the first half Thursday against St. Anthony Village. (Photo by John Molene)2 / 3
    Junior guard Cole Herder of Park passes to the interior in the first half against St. Anthony Village Thursday in the finals of the South St. Paul Holiday Tournament. (Photo by John Molene)3 / 3

    St. Anthony Village outscored the Park Wolfpack 11-5 in overtime to claim the boys’ team championship Thursday in the ninth-annual South St. Paul Holiday Classic, winning 69-63.

    Park battled back from a 31-24 halftime deficit to send the game into overtime, outscoring the Huskies 34-27 in the second half.

    Park trailed by as many as a dozen but got on track in the second half.

    Leading scorer sophomore forward Charlie Gorres and senior point guard Josh Kuemmel both fouled out, however, which hurt the Wolfpack in crunch time.

    Gorres led Park with 22 points. Brendan Beaulieu added 16 points and Desmond Walker had 12.

    Park slipped to 4-2 on the season.

    St. Anthony Village boosted its record to 7-1.

    Turnovers and an inability to score against the St. Anthony Village zone handicapped the Wolfpack in the first half. The game was tied at 12-all before the Huskies put on a spurt in the final minutes of the first half to take a seven-point halftime lead.

    Park’s shooters warmed up after the break and shot their way back into the game in the second half.

    Park (4-2, 0-0) opens Suburban East Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 3, hosting Stillwater (1-7. 0-1) with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

