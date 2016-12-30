Park takes St. Anthony to overtime before falling

Park battled back from a 31-24 halftime deficit to send the game into overtime, outscoring the Huskies 34-27 in the second half.

Park trailed by as many as a dozen but got on track in the second half.

Leading scorer sophomore forward Charlie Gorres and senior point guard Josh Kuemmel both fouled out, however, which hurt the Wolfpack in crunch time.

Gorres led Park with 22 points. Brendan Beaulieu added 16 points and Desmond Walker had 12.

Park slipped to 4-2 on the season.

St. Anthony Village boosted its record to 7-1.

Turnovers and an inability to score against the St. Anthony Village zone handicapped the Wolfpack in the first half. The game was tied at 12-all before the Huskies put on a spurt in the final minutes of the first half to take a seven-point halftime lead.

Park’s shooters warmed up after the break and shot their way back into the game in the second half.

Park (4-2, 0-0) opens Suburban East Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 3, hosting Stillwater (1-7. 0-1) with a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.