Wrestling: Park lineup fills out in first SEC dual victory

Park only had to forfeit at 113 and 120 pounds in the home dual. The rest of the Wolfpack lineup managed to add some key bonus points.

Solomon Lankow (126), Peter Oyebanji (132), Andrew Drigans (182), Antonio Davis (220) and Bobby Marrier (285) each won by fall for the Wolfpack. Andres Sandoval won by forfeit at 106 pounds, and Josh Ruiz earned a 6-2 decision at 138 pounds to round out the scoring.

Park improved to 1-2 in conference duals with the win. Park’s Northfield tournament scheduled for Saturday was also canceled due to winter weather.

The Wolfpack will get a week off from competition before heading to Wisconsin to wrestle in an invitational tournament at UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 30.