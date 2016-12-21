Search
    Wrestling: Park lineup fills out in first SEC dual victory

    By Blaze Fugina on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

    The Park wrestling team benefited by having most of its weight classes filled in a 39-33 Suburban East Conference dual victory Thursday over Roseville.

    Park only had to forfeit at 113 and 120 pounds in the home dual. The rest of the Wolfpack lineup managed to add some key bonus points.

    Solomon Lankow (126), Peter Oyebanji (132), Andrew Drigans (182), Antonio Davis (220) and Bobby Marrier (285) each won by fall for the Wolfpack. Andres Sandoval won by forfeit at 106 pounds, and Josh Ruiz earned a 6-2 decision at 138 pounds to round out the scoring.

    Park improved to 1-2 in conference duals with the win. Park’s Northfield tournament scheduled for Saturday was also canceled due to winter weather.

    The Wolfpack will get a week off from competition before heading to Wisconsin to wrestle in an invitational tournament at UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 30.

    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
