Boys' Basketball: Park offense produces in Humboldt victory

“I thought the kids did a nice job getting the ball to the basket,” Cassidy said. “We had a little trouble in the first half, but then we decided to get the ball into the post more.”

The Wolfpack were only 10-for-23 from the free-throw line in a Dec. 9 loss at Hastings. But they bounced back against Humboldt, shooting 25-for-34 on free throws.

Park was better than 50 percent on field goal attempts and only had 13 turnovers.

Charlie Gorres led Park by scoring 25 points. Brendan Beaulieu scored 22 points and Rodney Jefferson came off the bench to score 11.

Park, now 2-1 on the season, did not get its expected start to the Suburban East Conference schedule as Friday’s game versus Mounds View was postponed due to snow.

Park was scheduled to face Henry Sibley at home Tuesday in the only game of the week. Tipoff was set for 5:30 p.m., with a girls game against St. Paul Central following at 7:30 p.m.