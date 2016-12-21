Swimming and Diving: Wolfpack swim in first SEC meet
The Park boys’ swimming and diving team fell in its first dual meet of the season at Cottage Grove Middle School Thursday against Forest Lake.
One Wolfpack relay swam to a first place finish. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Boone Blaschko, Nick Munson, Carter Ness and Hogan Lawson finished first with a time of 1 minute, 40.56 seconds.
Austin Boreen won the diving competition after scoring a 195.20. Park’s Ross Dietzsch finished first in the 100 butterfly (56.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02).
Forest Lake won the dual with a score of 101-84.