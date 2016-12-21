Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Swimming and Diving: Wolfpack swim in first SEC meet

    By Blaze Fugina on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:00 p.m.

    The Park boys’ swimming and diving team fell in its first dual meet of the season at Cottage Grove Middle School Thursday against Forest Lake.

    One Wolfpack relay swam to a first place finish. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Boone Blaschko, Nick Munson, Carter Ness and Hogan Lawson finished first with a time of 1 minute, 40.56 seconds.

    Austin Boreen won the diving competition after scoring a 195.20. Park’s Ross Dietzsch finished first in the 100 butterfly (56.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02).

    Forest Lake won the dual with a score of 101-84.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school
    Blaze Fugina

    Blaze Fugina is the sports editor of the Woodbury and South Washington County Bulletin newspapers. Previously, Blaze worked as a sports editor for the Pierce County Herald and a sports reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May of 2011. You can follow Blaze on Twitter at @BlazeFugina.

    bfugina@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness