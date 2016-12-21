Swimming and Diving: Wolfpack swim in first SEC meet

One Wolfpack relay swam to a first place finish. The 200-yard freestyle relay of Boone Blaschko, Nick Munson, Carter Ness and Hogan Lawson finished first with a time of 1 minute, 40.56 seconds.

Austin Boreen won the diving competition after scoring a 195.20. Park’s Ross Dietzsch finished first in the 100 butterfly (56.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02).

Forest Lake won the dual with a score of 101-84.