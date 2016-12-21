A 5-4 loss to Woodbury at home Thursday was a good example. The Wolfpack scored the first goal of the game and later led 3-2 in the second period. But the Royals were able to capitalize on some mistakes in a game that got away from the Wolfpack late.

“The continuing theme from our previous two conference games, with Mounds View and Forest Lake, I thought we played pretty well,” Moser said. “We played in most facets of the game pretty solid and definitely had a good chance to win the game.”

Grant Glazier scored in the first period, and his teammates Keegan Oberding and Jake Palodichuk added goals in the second period. With Park trailing 5-3, Matthew Moreland scored at the 13:36 mark of the third period to cut the deficit to one goal.

The Wolfpack also ran into one of the top-ranked teams in the state Saturday in an 8-4 loss to Stillwater.

The difference in the game was a big second period for the Ponies. Park trailed Stillwater 2-1 heading into the first intermission, but four second-period goals put the game away.

Oberding, Brock Morris, Tony Brings and Glazier each scored in the road loss.

Moser was happy with what he saw for two-thirds of Saturday’s game against the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A.

“We actually played with them for two periods,” he said. “We had one bad period, that second period. That’s what did us in. They are good. They will take advantage if you take penalties and make a couple of mistakes.”

Park has struggled to keep opposing offenses in check recently, as it has allowed at least five goals in each of the past three games. Moser said they are working to get defensemen more comfortable reacting to opponents rushing to the Park net.

“Most of our goals against have been coming from the neutral zone, zone entry by the other team,” Moser said. “It’s a good thing in the sense that our D zone coverage is good, we’re not giving up a lot of goals with play within our zone. We’re doing a good job of that. We’re just really porous in our neutral zone right now. We’re working on our D-men reading plays better.”

Park dropped to a Suburban East Conference record of 0-4 with the two losses last week. It is scheduled to play nonconference opponent Shakopee at home Tuesday before playing Roseville on the road Thursday.