Boys' Basketball: Minus two starters, Park rolls

The Wolfpack scored a 74-62 win to improve their early-season record to 3-1.

“We were missing probably our two leading scorers, so our young guys have to step up and get mature and we’re going deeper into our bench,” said Park head coach Ed Cassidy. “I give the kids a lot of credit because they’ve been working hard in practice, and I told them you never know when your chance, when your number is going to be called.

“And so they’re executing and doing a good job, and we’re getting some good senior leadership out of Josh Kuemmel, our point guard, and of course Brendan Beaulieu who had a fabulous game tonight,” Cassidy added.

Park led 36-35 at the half and held a narrow 52-48 advantage in the second half before sophomore forward Rodney Jefferson and senior captain Beaulieu led a Wolfpack surge. Jefferson scored back-to-back buckets, and Beaulieu drove in for a three-point play to give Park a 62-52 lead with 5:58 remaining.

Sibley never closed the gap the rest of the way.

With Alt and Gorres not playing, and two of last year’s starters Michael Griffin and Tolu Ogurinde watching from the stands, one fan wonders out loud if Park had more talent watching than playing Tuesday.

No, said Beaulieu, who scored 29 points to lead the Wolfpack.

“It was tough at the beginning because they’re so young, sophomores,” said Beaulieu. “But they’ve taken a huge step from the beginning of the season to now, and they need to keep making strides, keep getting better. But with all the young guys, we need to just keep getting experience and we’ll grow.”

Beaulieu and Jefferson dominated the scoring for the Wolfpack, combining for 27 of Park’s 36 points in the first half and then continuing that pace in the second.

“I think we did a good job of moving the ball and our young guys, they stepped up great,” said Beaulieu.

Jefferson agreed with that.

“I felt we had a lot of people step up since two of our starters were gone,” Jefferson said. “We stepped up, did our roles did what we needed to do and got the job done.”

Park is scheduled to take on a rematch against St. Paul Humboldt (1-4) in the opening round of the South St. Paul Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28. Park defeated Humboldt 72-64 on Dec. 13.

South St. Paul (0-5) plays St. Anthony (4-1) in the other first-game matchup in the four-team field.

Gorres, who missed the game because of a family vacation, will be back for the holiday tournament. Alt, who was held out for violating a team rule, is expected back after Jan. 1.

Sibley fell to 0-5.