Girls' Basketball: Wolfpack surge in 55-40 victory

Park got off to a red-hot start, fueled by the play of junior guard Taylor Johnson. Johnson drained a three to open the game, made a layup to make it 7-0 and then dropped in another three to give the Wolfpack an 18-4 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.

It was essentially over at that point. Central aggressively pressed the Wolfpack the rest of the game, and created some turnovers, but could never climb out of that early hole.

“I think we bothered ourselves,” Park head coach Stephanie Tolkinen said. “I wouldn’t say the press did it. Sometimes I think the kids are over thinking too much instead of being more instinctive. I mean, there are some really good times when kids are just playing, and then there are other times when they’re just thinking a little too much on how do I do this, how should I make this pass rather than make the simple plays.

While Tolkinen said they still have work to do in practice, the Wolfpack maintained a comfortable lead throughout the second half.

"But all-in-all I was really happy with the way things developed for offense, and I thought our defense in the second half was very good,” she said.

Park led 29-17 at the half and kept a lead of around 15 points most of the second half.

Johnson led Park with 18 points, including three threes. Riley Perryman scored 14 and Delaney Young had 11.

“I think our defense really put us in this game,” said Perryman. “We’ve been stressing a lot about help defense, and I think today was finally the day where we put it all together.”

“We’re getting better at pressure defense, but we still need some work on it,” said Young.

Central’s 6-2 forward Aaliyah Hopkins poured in 28 points, including a host of threes in the second half. But it was too little, too late for the Minutemen.

Park improved to 2-4 on the season.

St. Paul Central slipped to 4-5.

Up next, the Wolfpack have probably their toughest test of the season as they host second-ranked Eastview (5-0) on Thursday. It will be Park’s third game in four contests against a team ranked in the top 10. Eastview has defeated five opponents by an average of 21.4 points per game and allowing just points 39 a contest.