Girls' Basketball: Eagles go 1-1 on the road

Hannah Nelson led the Eagles by scoring 13 points in the nonconference victory. Carly Hager scored 12 points and Sydney Gunderson added 11.

Friday was a different story in a loss to Christ’s Household of Faith on the road. The Eagles trailed by 16 points at halftime in the 58-34 loss.

Nelson led the Eagles’ offense by scoring seven points. Hope Piepkorn chipped in 17 points to lead Christ’s Household of Faith.

The Eagles are scheduled to play one game this week at St. Paul Academy on Friday, Dec. 16.