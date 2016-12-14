Girls' Basketball: Eagles go 1-1 on the road
The week started out well for the New Life Academy girls’ basketball team in St. Paul on Dec. 6.
The Eagles trailed St. Paul Humboldt 28-21 at halftime in the road game. But New Life Academy cruised in the second half, outscoring the Hawks by 20 points on its way to a 61-48 victory.
Hannah Nelson led the Eagles by scoring 13 points in the nonconference victory. Carly Hager scored 12 points and Sydney Gunderson added 11.
Friday was a different story in a loss to Christ’s Household of Faith on the road. The Eagles trailed by 16 points at halftime in the 58-34 loss.
Nelson led the Eagles’ offense by scoring seven points. Hope Piepkorn chipped in 17 points to lead Christ’s Household of Faith.
The Eagles are scheduled to play one game this week at St. Paul Academy on Friday, Dec. 16.