Park led 33-27 at halftime and cruised to the 67-52 victory. Charlie Gorres led Park by scoring 18 points in the game. Rodney Jefferson added 13 points while Brandon Alt finished with 11.

Friday’s road game against Hastings went much differently for the Wolfpack. Cassidy said Hastings showed off its skill from three-point shots as it cruised to a 19-point lead at halftime in a 70-49 victory for the Raiders.

Brandon Haraldson led Hastings by scoring 18 points Friday. Gorres led Park with 20 points, and Brendan Beaulieu finished with 17.

The Wolfpack were playing without one of their top scorers Friday. Cassidy said Alt was not able to play due to a violation of team rules.

Park is scheduled to play St. Paul Humboldt on the road Tuesday before starting the Suburban East Conference schedule at home Friday against Mounds View.